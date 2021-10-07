Maharashtra nominated 27 industrial parks assessed as 'leaders': IPRS

Maharashtra has emerged as 'leaders' in the second edition of the Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS) Report. It was launched by the Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, Som Prakash on October 5, 2021.

Of the 30 industrial parks that Maharashtra nominated for the second edition of the Industrial Park Rating System, 27 have been assessed as “leaders”.

Of the 68 “leaders” countrywide, nearly 40 per cent are from the state, a release from the Maharashtra Infrastructure Development Corporation said.

The IPRS exercise was launched in 2018, with an objective to enhance industrial infrastructure competitiveness and support policy development for enabling industrialization across the country.

Based on the findings of the pilot and review of the global approaches, frameworks, and guidelines, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade introduced ‘IPRS 2.0’ as a key enabler for identifying additional measures to enhance industrial competitiveness.

Around 399 industrial parks and 50 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) from across the country were assessed on 45 parameters based on the nominations provided by State Industrial Development Corporations (SIDCs) / Union Territories (Uts) / Central departments.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 09:03 PM IST