Maharashtra govt inks Rs 61,000 crore worth investment MoUs with 25 companies

This has helped consolidate industrial growth and boost investor confidence; positioning the state to be one of the most favored investment destinations of the country, thereby flourishing the industrial sector of the state.

Previous engagements under Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 In June 2020 saw investment commitments of about Rs 17,000 crore. This was complimented by a second such event in November 2020 where there was additional investment commitment of approximately Rs 35,000 crore. In addition, the state attracted investments of about Rs 14,000 crore through organic investments via their advanced single window system in the year 2020.

Today's event on the 22nd of December, 2020 is the 3'd such chapter of MoU signings with domestic investors, chaired by the Hon'bie Chief Minister of Maharashtra, worth over Rs 61,000 crore committed through 25 MOUs and across 15+ sectors.

Our event today includes a diverse range of sectors that have been very significant in recent times -pharmaceuticals, healthcare, biotechnology, food processing and FMCG as well as steel & automobiles, engineering and oil & gas among others. This also underlines the state's positive domestic business sentiment which is in line with vision of a self-reliant India and thereby Maharashtra.

Coupled with the state's robust FOI pipeline of an additional Rs 79,000 crore the state is positioned to surpass its previous targets and cross Rs 2,00,000 crore In formal industrial Investment Intentions signed by the state. The total potential employment generation from this effort is conservatively estimated at 2.5 lakh people.

With the success of today's event, the Hon'ble Chief Minister has once again reiterated the state's belief in Industries, sector diversity, Indigenous capacities, future-readiness and the executional prowess. With this Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 bolsters the message that Maharashtra - the torch bearer of India's growth is "Open for Business"