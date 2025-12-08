Maharashtra Government Tables Supplementary Demands Of ₹75,286.38 Crore Directed Towards Farmer Relief, Subsidies & Social Welfare Schemes

File Image |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Monday tabled supplementary demands of Rs 75,286.38 crore in the legislative assembly, with a major share of the proposed spending directed towards farmer relief, subsidies and social welfare schemes.The state's public debt currently stands at Rs 9.32 lakh crore.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar placed the supplementary demands before the House on the first day of the week-long winter session of the state legislature.With the latest proposals, the total supplementary demands placed by the current government stand at Rs 1,73,019 crore.The government has allocated Rs 15,648 crore for compensation and financial assistance to rain and flood-affected farmers, and Rs 9,250 crore for electricity tariff subsidies for agriculture pumps, power loom and handloom units.

The state has proposed Rs 15,721.08 crore for the revenue and forest departments. It has also allocated Rs 6,103 crore for the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women beneficiaries, and Rs 5,024.48 crore to the Women and Child Development Department for implementing other welfare schemes, as per the documents tabled in the House.

Further, the government has earmarked Rs 4,439.74 crore as the state's share in the Centre's long-term interest-free loan, Rs 3,500 crore for the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Rs 3,281.79 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat schemes, Rs 2,200 crore as a special grant to municipal bodies, and Rs 2,500 crore towards stamp duty cess refunds.

The government has also proposed Rs 9,205 crore for the industries, energy, labour and mining departments, and Rs 9,115.76 crore for the urban development department, ahead of elections to 29 civic bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.The Public Works Department will receive Rs 6,347.41 crore to clear dues and complete pending projects.

An allocation of Rs 4,853.99 crore has been made to the planning department after the recent release of the vision document for 'Viksit Maharashtra 2047', which aims to make the state a five-trillion-dollar economy.Other allocations include Rs 3,861.12 crore to the home department, Rs 3,602 crore to the public health department, Rs 3,223.39 crore to the water resources department, Rs 2,395.44 crore to the school education and sports department and Rs 2,314.50 crore to the social justice department.

This is the fourth set of supplementary demands presented by the Mahayuti government.After presenting a Rs 7.06 lakh crore annual budget for 2025-26, the state had tabled supplementary demands of Rs 33,738 crore during the winter session in December 2024 to fund the Ladki Bahin scheme, statue construction and road repairs.During the budget session in March, the government sought an additional Rs 6,486 crore, mainly for administrative expenses, followed by Rs 57,509 crore during the monsoon session in July for welfare schemes, 15th Finance Commission-linked grants and preparations for the Kumbh Mela, which will begin in Nashik in October 2026.

