Maharashtra: Electricity tariff hiked, applicable from today; check details here | File

As on April 1, the electricity in Maharashtra has gotten costlier as the MERC or Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved hike in power tariffs.

The prices for state-run MSEDCL, BEST and private company Tata Power has gone up; surprisingly, the tariff hike for Adani electricity is lowest.

MSEDCL tariff hike

According to a report, MSEDCL customers will see an average hike of 2.9% for 2023-24 and 5.6% for the following year. The residential tariff for MSEDCL users has been hiked by 6% for the financial year 2023-24 and another 6% in the following financial year.

Meanwhile, the industry (HT category) will see a 1% hike in 2023-24 and a 4% hike for the following financial year.

TATA Power

The Tata Power consumers will see an average hike of 11.9% for 2023-24 and 12.2% for the financial year 2024-25. The report stated that residential tariff will be hiked by 10% for 2023-24 while the hike will be 21% for 2024-25. The Industry (HT category) will see 11% hike for 2023-24 and a 17% in the following year.

ADANI Electricity

The MERC has approved an average hike of 2.2% in tariffs of Adani Electricity for 2023-24 and a hike of 2.1% in 2024-25. The residential tariff will see a 5% hike in 2023-24 and a 2% hike in the following year. Concurrently, the tariff hike for industry (HT) for 2023-24 and the following financial year will see no hike.