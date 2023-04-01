 Maharashtra: Electricity tariff hiked, applicable from today; check details here
Maharashtra: Electricity tariff hiked, applicable from today; check details here

According to a report, MSEDCL customers will see an average hike of 2.9% for 2023-24 and 5.6% for the following year.

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Maharashtra: Electricity tariff hiked, applicable from today; check details here

As on April 1, the electricity in Maharashtra has gotten costlier as the MERC or Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved hike in power tariffs.

The prices for state-run MSEDCL, BEST and private company Tata Power has gone up; surprisingly, the tariff hike for Adani electricity is lowest.

MSEDCL tariff hike

According to a report, MSEDCL customers will see an average hike of 2.9% for 2023-24 and 5.6% for the following year. The residential tariff for MSEDCL users has been hiked by 6% for the financial year 2023-24 and another 6% in the following financial year.

Meanwhile, the industry (HT category) will see a 1% hike in 2023-24 and a 4% hike for the following financial year.

TATA Power

The Tata Power consumers will see an average hike of 11.9% for 2023-24 and 12.2% for the financial year 2024-25. The report stated that residential tariff will be hiked by 10% for 2023-24 while the hike will be 21% for 2024-25. The Industry (HT category) will see 11% hike for 2023-24 and a 17% in the following year.

ADANI Electricity

The MERC has approved an average hike of 2.2% in tariffs of Adani Electricity for 2023-24 and a hike of 2.1% in 2024-25. The residential tariff will see a 5% hike in 2023-24 and a 2% hike in the following year. Concurrently, the tariff hike for industry (HT) for 2023-24 and the following financial year will see no hike.

Maharashtra: Electricity tariff hiked, applicable from today; check details here

Maharashtra: Electricity tariff hiked, applicable from today; check details here

