Mahanagar Gas cuts CNG, PNG prices

Mahanagar Gas on Tuesday revised down the retail prices of CNG and PNG with immediate effect.

While the price of compressed natural gas is cut by Rs 1.05/kg, the same on domestic piped natural gas (PNG) is down by Rs 0.70/SCM (standard cubic meter) in and around Mumbai, the state-run utility said in a statement.

The company said the price cut is consequent to the reduction in the price of domestically produced natural gas by the government.

Accordingly, the revised delivered prices inclusive of all taxes of CNG and domestic PNG in and around Mumbai will be Rs 47.90/kg and Rs 28.90/SCM for Slab 1 customers) and Rs 34.50/SCM for Slab 2 customers, respectively, Mahanagar Gas said.

At this price, CNG helps customers save about 62 per cent and 38 per cent over petrol and diesel, respectively.