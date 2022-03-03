Madhya Pradesh to set up Agriculture Excellence Centres in cooperation with Israel

Israel has assured full cooperation to the Madhya Pradesh government in the fields of irrigation, industry, trade and commerce including agriculture. At present, some establishments of Israeli companies are functioning in Malanpur and Mandideep in the state.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh is ready for better work in these areas with the cooperation of Israel. The suggestion received by Israel will also be considered and implemented.

The chief minister praised the initiative taken by Israel to join the orange and vegetable production projects in two districts of the state Chhindwara and Morena.

In the irrigation sector, work is being done by India and Israel on water projects in Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh.

In particular, the two countries look forward to cooperation in other potential areas of water management, it said in an official statement. The possibilities of industrial investment in Madhya Pradesh will also be promoted with the help of Israeli companies.

Consulate General of Israel, Kobbi Shoshani told the chief minister that out of 29 centres of excellence in agriculture in India, Israel proposes to set up two centres in Madhya Pradesh. In this, orange production in Chhindwara and vegetable production in Morena will be promoted. Officers of Madhya Pradesh's Agriculture and Horticulture Department will be benefitted through a fortnight’s specialization course in Israel.

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the implementation of Ken-Betwa project will transform Bundelkhand region. Madhya Pradesh is inspired by Prime Minister Shri Modi's principle of "Per Drop More Crop" and Israeli style of farming. Every effort will be made to fulfill the resolve of Prime Minister Modi. he said.

This year marks 30 years of cordial relations between India and Israel. Efforts will be made so that more tourists from Israel come to Madhya Pradesh, Shoshani said.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 07:44 PM IST