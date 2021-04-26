Madhu Malhotra joins Edelweiss General Insurance as Chief Technology Officer

Edelweiss General Insurance (EGI) has appointed Madhu Malhotra, as its Chief Technology Officer. Malhotra will spearhead the technology function at EGI and drive digital innovation in line with the brand’s strategy of transforming the insurance landscape in India through tech driven solutions and offerings.

Malhotra recently served as head of Technology at Spectra. She was also associated with Airtel for 10 years and held many leadership positions there. While at Airtel Bank, she led the launch of the first payments bank of India, headed the financial inclusion vertical to deliver large scale customer impact and drove Agile adoption and transformation.

Welcoming Malhotra, Shanai Ghosh, Executive Director& CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance, said, “Technology has proved to be a game changer for the Insurance industry, with the potential to transform the entire service ecosystem and enhance customer experience. At EGI, we are well placed to leverage this transformation, given our digital operating model.”

Taking charge as CTO, Madhu Malhotra said, “Digital technology has a pivotal role to play in deepening of this relationship between the insurer and its customer. Thereby as CTO my focus will be to create future ready digital platform and products offering state of the art digital experience and capabilities to our customers.”