Madhabi Puri Buch is new Sebi chief; first person from private sector to head market regulator

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced on Monday that Madhabi Puri Buch has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the board.

She is also the first person from the private sector to head the market regulator.

Buch has been appointed to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) post for a period of three years, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

She will get pay as admissible to a additional secretary to Government of India or a consolidated salary of Rs 3.75 lakh per month, it said.

The tenure of current SEBI chairman Ajay Tyagi ends on February 28.



Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said "the process of calling for application has already happened... shortlisting probably is yet to happen" while responding to a question regarding the tenure of Tyagi coming to an end this month.

Puri Buch was appointed to head a new committee constituted by the market regulator to technology in December 2021.

Earlier, Puri Buch, who has over three decades of experience in the financial markets, Whole Time Member at SEBI between April 5, 2017 and October 04, 2021.

During her tenure at SEBI, she handled portfolios such as surveillance, collective investment schemes and investment management.

She is founder-director of Agora Advisory Pvt Ltd and currently at the New Development Bank in Shanghai, China.

Puri Buch holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. She is a graduate in mathematics from St. Stephen's College, New Delhi. She worked for a year with an NGO before joining ICICI in its corporate finance department.





Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 02:13 PM IST