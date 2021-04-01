Macrotech Developers IPO: Price band fixed at Rs 483-486 per share; to hit market on April 7 - Check details here

Macrotech Developers Ltd, formerly known as Lodha Developers, on Thursday announced the price band of its Rs 2,500 crore initial public offer (IPO) at Rs 483-486 per share.

The issue will hit the capital market on April 7 and close on April 9.

Macrotech Developers said in a statement that the price band for the offer has been determined at Rs 483-486 per equity share.

The company may consider participation by anchor investors.

The IPO is a fresh issuance of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each aggregating up to Rs 2,500 crore.