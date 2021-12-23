Macrotech collaborates with Morgan Stanley; to build warehousing project worth Rs 600 cr

Realty firm Macrotech Developers on Thursday said it has partnered with Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing (MSREI) to develop a premium warehousing project near Mumbai with an investment of Rs 600 crore.

Macrotech Developers, which got listed on stock exchanges in April after raising Rs 2,500 crore through public issue, markets its properties under Lodha brand.

In a statement, Macrotech Developers said it has closed a deal with MSREI to develop about 1.9 million square feet area at Palava Industrial and Logistics Park (PILP).

''This would entail an investment of approximately Rs 600 crore for development of Grade-A warehouses across 72 acres land parcel at PILP,'' it added.

MSREI is the global private real estate investment management arm of Morgan Stanley. Macrotech Developers will further act as the development manager for the project, responsible for leasing, project development, and asset management.

Shaishav Dharia, CEO, Townships, and Rental Assets, Lodha, said, “Through this formidable collaboration, we will leverage our development expertise along with MSREI's industrial know-how as we continue to expand and enhance this best-in-class industrial park.''

The company expects more such strategic partnerships in the near future, he added.

Vineet Sekhsaria, Executive Director and Head, Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing India, said, “We believe that Palava will soon become the most strategic location for logistics and industrial development in Western India.''

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 10:39 AM IST