Macho Sporto, brand of JG Hosiery, launches new TVC campaign with Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna

Macho Sporto, a brand of JG Hosiery, has launched a new, trendy, and premium menswear product with a new TVC campaign featuring two of India's biggest movie stars - Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.

The ad is a revival of the iconic campaign, Yeh Toh Bada Toing Hai, with a modern avatar for Macho Sporto.

The previous ad broke gender stereotypes by focusing on female desire and the new campaign playfully legitimizes the female gaze and redefines the gender boundaries. This is apparent with the casting of a popular actress like Rashmika in an ad for a menswear product which presents yet another departure from the norm for a leading menswear brand.

The aim is to carry the conversation forward on female gaze and breaking stereotypes by focusing on both female and male perspective. How women are more confident about what they want and go after it. And how men are more open to and comfortable with women making the first move. The campaign has been receiving rave reviews from netizens.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 05:27 PM IST