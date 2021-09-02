M-cap of BSE-listed firms at new record high of Rs 252.68 lakh cr

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to an all-time high of Rs 252.68 lakh crore on Thursday as indices closed at fresh peaks.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 514.33 points or 0.90 per cent to close at 57,852.54, its lifetime high. During the day, it zoomed 554.16 points to 57,892.37.

Markets came back to winning ways after Wednesday's fall.

The improved sentiment helped the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jump to a record Rs 2,52,68,939.38 crore at close of trade.

Investors' wealth rose by Rs 2,53,612.77 crore.

"Markets were back in action after yesterday's small correction," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

TCS was the biggest gainer among the 30 frontline companies with a jump of 3.34 per cent, followed by Hindustan Unilever Limited, UltraTech Cement and Nestle India.

In contrast, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained up to 0.93 per cent.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies went past the Rs 250 lakh crore mark on August 31.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 06:53 PM IST