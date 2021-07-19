Luthra & Luthra Founder Mohit Saraf announces launch of new law firm 'Saraf & Partners'

Noted corporate lawyer Mohit Saraf on Monday announced the launch of new law firm Saraf and Partners, an independent, full-service legal enterprise with offices at Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

This marks the beginning of a new initiative by Saraf, who had previously been the co-founder at M/s L&L Partners (earlier Luthra & Luthra Law Offices) (L&L) -- one of the leading corporate law firms in India.

Saraf and Partners shall at inception, comprise 21 partners and total strength of little under 100.

Mohit Saraf, Founder & Managing Partner said, "The Legal industry is evolving at a tremendous pace, making it crucial for Indian law firms to reinvent, advance, and adapt themselves to these changing times. While the split from L&L was a major contributor to the inception of Saraf & Partners, one of the core values being offered by this firm is the modern ideology and inclusiveness in the management of clients and business partners."

"Each of the 21 partners are leaders in their areas of competency and are also the owners of the Firm, and will have a big role in managing the Firm. This is the beginning of a new era and we are excited to see where this journey leads us in future."

The firm intends to provide its full-service legal capabilities to its existing and potential clients and offer specialization in the areas of (mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, PE & VC investments, banking and finance, insolvency & bankruptcy, IPR & Tax. as well as corporate disputes).

It has to be noted that L&L had been a two-partner partnership firm that had been operated by Mohit Saraf in collaboration with Rajiv Luthra. Saraf and Partners came into existence after over time numerous differences had arisen between the two partners in respect of sharing of ownership of the Firm with younger partners.