Lupin launches drug to prevent heart failure deaths in India

Lupin Ltd today announced the launch of a combination drug Sacubitril and Valsartan for patients suffering from chronic heart failure in India. The combination drug will be sold in tablet form under two brand names, Valentas and Arnipin.

The company claims the drug will reduce the chances of hospitalisation and risk of death due to chronic mild to moderate heart failures.

The drug will be available in strengths of 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg.

