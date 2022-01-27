Lupin inks pact with Exeltis to promote Solosec drug in US

Lupin stated that its US-based unit has inked a pact with Exeltis Inc to promote Solosec, a drug used to treat bacterial vaginosis in women.

As part of the tie up, Exeltis will promote Solosec along with its existing line of women's health products.

Solosec is indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in adult women and trichomoniasis in adults, a common non-viral, curable sexually transmitted infection in the US.

''This partnership will expand the reach of Solosec, allowing more healthcare providers to be aware of its benefits, and increase access for adult women suffering with bacterial vaginosis and adults with trichomoniasis,'' stated Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 09:53 PM IST