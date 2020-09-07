L&T's Power Transmission & Distribution Biz bags contracts worth more than Rs 2,500 crore

L&T Construction has awarded large contracts to its Power Transmission & Distribution Business. These contracts are worth somewhere between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore, according to the company classification. The business has won a package to establish transmission lines and substations associated with a major infrastructure project in Telangana.

Under this Telangana-based project, the company will be establishing three new 400 kV Substations with recators, associated bay extensions at connected substations and more than 170 km of 400 kV Transmission Links, on a turnkey basis.

Yet another order secured by L&T’s Power Transmission & Distribution Business is from Konkan Railway Corporation Limited. Under this project, the company will provide electrical and mechanical systems for two tunnels in the Katra Dharam section of the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla rail link project. The scope of the package involves 33 kV & 11 kV HT power cable network, GIS substation, DG sets, tunnel lighting, ventilation & firefighting systems, and SCADA system.

In Oman, the business has bagged a package to construct 400 kV overhead lines connecting three grid stations. These high capacity transmission lines will interconnect three major transmission systems to improve dispatch coordination and grid security. These will also enhance access to areas with renewable energy potential and enable reserves sharing. The company in the statement said a repeat order has been received from a reputed client in the Middle East.