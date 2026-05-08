LTIM CEO Venugopal Lambu Gets ₹27.26 Crore Pay, 158 Times Median Employee Salary | X

New Delhi, May 8: Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LTM Limited (formerly LTIMindtree), Venugopal Lambu, drew a total remuneration of Rs 27.26 crore during the 2025-26 financial year, according to the company's annual report.

Lambu, who took charge of the Larsen & Toubro Group company on May 31, 2025, received a fixed pay of Rs 12 crore and a variable compensation of Rs 11.98 crore for his 10-month tenure during the fiscal year.

His remuneration also included Rs 3.26 crore as perquisites derived from the exercise of stock options.

In contrast, former CEO Debashis Chatterjee, who served for just two months in FY26 before retiring on May 30, 2025, took home a total remuneration of Rs 15.75 crore.

A significant portion of Chatterjee's final payout -- Rs 12.18 crore -- came from perquisites related to the exercise of stock options. His fixed pay for the two-month period stood at Rs 1.92 crore, alongside a variable pay and commission of Rs 1.64 crore.

The annual report showed that Lambu's remuneration was 158.4 times the median remuneration of LTM employees. Meanwhile, Chatterjee's pay for his brief stint during the fiscal year was 91.55 times the median.

The median remuneration of employees at the IT services firm stood at Rs 17,21,230 for FY26.

The company stated that the average annual increase in the salary of eligible employees globally was 5.44 per cent, comprising a 6.54 per cent hike in India and 2.78 per cent in international geographies.

TM reported a 23.37 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,392.3 crore in the January-March period of FY26.

The company's revenue from operations saw a 15.55 per cent increase to Rs 11,291.7 crore during the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 9,771.7 crore a year earlier.

For the entire 2025-26, the company's profit was 9.12 per cent higher at Rs 5,018.1 crore, while revenue from operations was up 11.31 per cent at Rs 42,307.6 crore.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)