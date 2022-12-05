L&T to build depot for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

Photo: Representative Image

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged another “large” order in the proposed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation.

The project involves commissioning of a depot spread over around 82 hectares in Gujarat, L&T said in a filing to exchanges.

Though the engineering and construction giant did not reveal the worth of the order, as per the project classification of the company, a large project falls in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

“The buildings and factories business of L&T Construction has secured an order from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to construct the Sabarmati Depot (MAHSR – D-2) in Gujarat for the (MAHSR project through a consortium led by Sojitz Corporation, Japan,” it said.

The scope of the project involves design, supply, construction and testing, and commissioning of the depot spread over approximately 82 hectares including various specialised equipment required to inspect and maintain the rolling stock based on the proven Shinkansen technology and upon completion, will be the biggest depot in India for this purpose.

L&T is already executing civil viaduct and station packages (C4, C5 & C6), special steel bridges packages P4(X) and P4 (Y), and ballastless track works for the bullet train project.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It has operations in over 50 countries.

Shares of L&T were trading marginally up by 0.06 per cent at Rs 2,085.65 on BSE in preclose session.