L&T Technology Services Wins $50 Million Hi-Tech Deal | File

L&T Technology Services Limited, a global leading pure-play digital engineering services company, announced today that it has secured a $50 million contract with a global technology company, to enable new opportunities for digital media platforms.

The latest agreement carries a 5-year tenure and is tailored to significantly enhance the flagship suite of products including the customer’s cloud native portfolio and drive new levels of automation and optimization for customer experience functions.

LTTS will also be streamlining the workflow processes and reducing the product development cycle. A key tenet of this collaboration is to leverage LTTS’ cutting-edge innovations in machine learning and artificial intelligence while enabling collaboration on a range of new next-generation experiences.

Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services commented “We are delighted to announce this key deal win and will be leveraging our multi-vertical expertise, combined with advanced machine learning techniques and deep learning networks developed with over a decade’s experience across linear and other platforms. Our team will integrate and deploy the customer’s next gen suite of offerings and help them create personalized and immersive experiences for end customers across the globe”.

L&T Technology Services shares

The shares of L&T Technology Services on Wednesday morning at 10:06 am IST, were trading at Rs 4,070, up 0.057 per cent.

