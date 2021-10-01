L&T Technology Services expands Intel AI Builders Program offerings with its radiology solution

L&T Technology Services today announced its healthcare solution Chest rAI™ in collaboration with Intel Corporation. Chest rAI™, LTTS’ AI-based chest X-Ray analysis system to assist radiologists in improving speed and accuracy of diagnosis, will be fueled by the Intel OpenVINO Toolkit and AI Analytics Toolkit to run optimized AI inferencing models on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with built in AI accelerators, according to a press release.

LTTS recently entered into a strategic engagement with 5C Network Private Limited, wherein 5C Network will leverage Chest rAI™ to empower radiologists with accurate patient insights while saving time.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Board, L&T Technology Services said, “With more investments and by leveraging our engineering expertise in the medical image processing segment, our commitment is to enable a complete transformation of the Indian public health diagnostics services landscape. This collaboration will benefit millions of people not just in the urban but also in the rural areas.”

Sudhir Bahl, Board Member and Chief Strategy Officer, 5C Network said, “As the next phase of growth, we aim to empower our radiologists with the best of futuristic technologies so that it not only enhances our quality but also empowers them with technology-based support to achieve clinical excellence with reduced turnaround time. With LTTS’ Chest rAITM on Intel’s AI stack, we aim to reach elevated industry benchmarks.”

Wei Li, VP and GM of Machine Learning Performance at Intel Corporation said, “Wherever customers need AI, Intel is already there with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and an optimized software stack for the complete AI pipeline. With investments in tools, technologies, and a worldwide ecosystem of optimized solution, we’re making AI more accessible than ever. Through the Intel AI Builders Program, we collaborate with companies across the globe to help bring cutting-edge AI solutions and capabilities to market.”

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 10:17 AM IST