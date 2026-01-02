L&T Secures Major Orders From SAIL & Other Clients, Boosting India’s Steel & Metals Expansion Plans

File Image | L&T Wins Key Contracts in Minerals & Metals Sector.

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro’s Minerals & Metals business just landed some big contracts from Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and a few other clients for engineering, procurement, and construction jobs in India’s metals industry. These new deals really show how L&T keeps leading the way in building advanced metallurgical infrastructure all over the country.

Now, SAIL’s got some serious plans to ramp up production at its IISCO Steel Plant in Burnpur, West Bengal. They’re looking to boost crude steel output from 2.5 million tonnes a year to 6.5 million. L&T will handle the entire EPC package for key process plants, including the Coke Oven Battery, By-Product Plant, Basic Oxygen Furnace, and all the specialized material handling gear. Put together, these form the backbone of the new steel complex.

Over in Jharkhand, at SAIL’s Bokaro Steel Plant, L&T picked up another contract to set up Sinter Plant #2. This just cements L&T’s position as a trusted partner for India’s growing steel industry, helping push the country closer to self-sufficiency in steel.

L&T also grabbed several orders for advanced material handling equipment—think Stacker Reclaimers and Wagon Tipplers—from clients across India. It’s another sign that the company knows how to deliver reliable, high-tech solutions wherever they’re needed in the minerals and metals space.

D K Sen, Advisor to the CMD for Development Projects & Minerals & Metals at L&T, put it like this: 'Our partnership with SAIL is a proud chapter in India’s industrial growth story. These orders prove we can deliver world-class metallurgical infrastructure, always keeping safety, engineering precision, and sustainability front and center.'

T Kumaresan, Senior Vice President and Head of Minerals & Metals, added, 'SAIL’s trust in us is a real endorsement of our ability to handle complex, technology-driven projects—even on tight deadlines. These wins highlight our commitment to delivering on time and maintaining technical excellence in big metallurgical projects.'