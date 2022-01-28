L&T Q3 net profit declines 17% to Rs 2,055 crore, revenue up 11%

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) stated that its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year declined by 17 per cent to Rs 2,055 crore as compared with the same period of last year.

The company has posted consolidated revenue of Rs 39,563 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, registering a year-on-year growth of 11 per cent.

"The increase reflects an improving project execution momentum and robust growth in the IT&TS portfolio," L&T said.

The company said that it has bagged orders worth Rs 50,359 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, registering a decline of 31 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the third quarter, orders were received in various businesses such as hydrocarbon Offshore, metros, rural water supply, minerals and metal, Public Space, Health Infrastructure and Power Transmission and Distribution, L&T said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 06:40 PM IST