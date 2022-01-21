L&T Finance Holdings Q3 results: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 326 cr in Dec quarter; total income down

L&T Finance Holdings registered a 12 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs. 326 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

The company stated that it witnessed strong improvement in disbursements and collections in Q3FY22, and witnessed an all-time high retail quarterly disbursements of about Rs 7,600 crore.

The company said that the total income during the October-December 2021 period,was down at Rs 3,099 crore, as against Rs 3,504 crore in Q3FY21.

''In our retail businesses of farm and two-wheeler finance, we maintained business momentum as a leading retail financier with a stable market share,'' stated Dinanath Dubhashi, managing director and CEO of L&T Finance Holdings.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 07:43 PM IST