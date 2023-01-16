e-Paper Get App
The mandate is to construct two towers with commercial office space in Hyderabad with approximate built-up areas of 28.91 lakh sq. ft and 28.53 lakh sq. ft respectively.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 16, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
L&T Construction awarded contract for its Buildings & Factories Fast Business
The Buildings & Factories (B&F) Fast Business of L&T Construction has secured a significant repeat order from a reputed and prestigious commercial developer, one of India’s largest mixed-use developers and operators. The mandate is to construct two towers with commercial office space in Hyderabad with approximate built-up areas of 28.91 lakh sq. ft and 28.53 lakh sq. ft respectively.

The project scope includes civil work for the composite structure including MEP, finishes & façade to construct the towers in 6B+G+22 floors and 6B+G+41 floors configurations. The project is scheduled to be completed in 18 months.

“B&F Fast is a specialised unit that focusses on using innovative methods and deploying technology for ultra-speedy construction,” said Mr M V Satish, Whole-Time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Buildings), L&T. “Securing this repeat order is a testament to our longstanding relationship with the developer and our strong capabilities to build fast and smart in this fast-growing segment.”

The B&F Fast unit had recently constructed a 7-storey, state-of-the-art Flight Control System Integration Centre for DRDO in just 45 days.

