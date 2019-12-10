LPG price rises to Rs 120.5/cylinder after fourth hike since August

New Delhi: Rate of non-subsidised LPG or cooking gas was raised, yet again, with effect from December 1, 2019. That marked a fourth monthy hike in the prices in a row.

In Delhi and Mumbai, the hike amounted to Rs 13.5 and Rs 14 per cylinder respectively, according to Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies LPG under brand Indane.

With effect from December 1, the non-subsidised LPG rates have been revised to Rs 695 per cylinder in Delhi and Rs 665 in Mumbai.

In November, the prices had stood at Rs 681.5 per cylinder and Rs 651 per cylinder respectively, according to Indian Oil's website - iocl.com.

In Kolkata and Chennai, the rates of non-subsidised LPG have been increased by Rs 76 per cylinder each to Rs 706 per cylinder and Rs 696 per cylinder respectively.