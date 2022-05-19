LPG price hiked by Rs 3.50 per cylinder, costs Rs 1,003 in Mumbai

New Delhi: Domestic cooking gas LPG price was on Thursday hiked by Rs 3.50 per cylinder, the second increase in rates this month.

Non-subsidised LPG now costs Rs 1,003 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, Delhi and Mumbai, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

The hike comes on the back of a Rs 50 per cylinder increase effected on May 7. Prior to that, prices were increased by the same amount on March 22.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 10:49 AM IST