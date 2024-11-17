 Lowest Number Of Software Engineers In 25 Years? Here's What An X SWE Community Leader And Industry Expert Had To Say
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLowest Number Of Software Engineers In 25 Years? Here's What An X SWE Community Leader And Industry Expert Had To Say

Lowest Number Of Software Engineers In 25 Years? Here's What An X SWE Community Leader And Industry Expert Had To Say

On one of the communities designed for Software Engineering or SWE, Marcus Cvjeticanin, a Norwegian Software engineer who heads an SWE community, took to X and claimed in a post that for the first time in 25 years there is a dip in Software Engineers.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
article-image

In the age of rapid technological evolution, especially in the age of artificial intelligence, the surge in the requirement of professionals in the field of STEM, particularly engineering, is only natural. But, as new tech, and AI in particular, drives a change like no other, there might be a paradigm shift in the store for the world of engineering.

Drop In Software Engineers

In a post on X, the Software Engineering Community leader took to the platform to share some interesting news.

Here, a 'Community' on X is a feature that allows niche conversations to transpire. This feature, according to many, is equivalent to sub-reddits on Reddit.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Ambedkarite Leaders Slam Congress, Accuse Nana Patole Of Undermining Community's Interests
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Ambedkarite Leaders Slam Congress, Accuse Nana Patole Of Undermining Community's Interests
'One Who Would Have Run Miles Away': Irfan Pathan Takes Dig At Steve Bucknor By Commenting On Sachin Tendulkar's Post On X
'One Who Would Have Run Miles Away': Irfan Pathan Takes Dig At Steve Bucknor By Commenting On Sachin Tendulkar's Post On X
Lala Lajpat Rai Death Anniversary: Know All About The Contribution Of Punjab Kesari
Lala Lajpat Rai Death Anniversary: Know All About The Contribution Of Punjab Kesari
Swara Bhasker SLAMMED For Meeting Maulana Sajjad Nomani Who Once Stated Sending Girls To School Was 'Haram'
Swara Bhasker SLAMMED For Meeting Maulana Sajjad Nomani Who Once Stated Sending Girls To School Was 'Haram'
In his post, the community head said,

In his post, the community head said, "For the first time in 25 years, the number of software engineers dropped in 2023. It makes it a rare moment after decades of steady growth." | Photo: Unsplash

On one of the communities designed for Software Engineering or SWE, Marcus Cvjeticanin, a Norwegian Software engineer who heads an SWE community, took to X and claimed in a post that for the first time in 25 years there is a dip in Software Engineers.

Read Also
'We Super Appreciate Major Brands': SpaceX Boss Elon Musk Applauds CEO Of X, Linda Yaccarino As...
article-image

Recovery In 2024

In his post, the community head said, "For the first time in 25 years, the number of software engineers dropped in 2023. It makes it a rare moment after decades of steady growth."

In the post, he further added, "@GotLiveData tracked 2.9M individuals over 25 years, showing a 140 per cent increase in software engineering roles since 1998. While 2024 saw a recovery, growth has slowed compared to the rapid rise from 2011-2021.

Read Also
Nasdaq, Dow Jones & S&P 500 Declines On The Wall Street; Trump-Musk Charm Fades Away
article-image

In the newsletter by another professional software engineer, Gergely Orosz, the dip is further explained. Oroz claimed, "It feels that 2023 was a bad year for software engineering due to unprecedented large layoffs."

In the newsletter, he further claimed, "2023 was, indeed, historic as the first year since Y2K when the number of software engineering jobs shrunk. Growth has resumed this year, but it’s at least possible that a long-term flattening of the growth curve is emerging."

Read Also
Niva Bupa Shares Drop 5.6% On BSE After Listing At 6% Premium; Check Details
article-image

Netizens React

Reacting to the original post, one of the X users said, "You’re missing the big picture. People are finally starting to retire from the industry in significant numbers. It’s happening at the same time as a weak economy and a productivity booster (LLMs). I think it will still grow but at a much slower rate."

Another X user added, "Ten years in, I can’t wait to leave the software. I love the craft but I don’t love the implementation all the time."

Despite the drop in 2023, it needs to be noted that there was a slight uptick in numbers in the following year, 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lowest Number Of Software Engineers In 25 Years? Here's What An X SWE Community Leader And Industry...

Lowest Number Of Software Engineers In 25 Years? Here's What An X SWE Community Leader And Industry...

Ola Conundrum: After An Optimistic Start To The Week, Bhavish Aggarwal-Led EV Company Slumps Further...

Ola Conundrum: After An Optimistic Start To The Week, Bhavish Aggarwal-Led EV Company Slumps Further...

'India In A Sweet Spot': Moody's Puts An Optimistic GDP Forecast Of 7.2% Amid Rising Inflation

'India In A Sweet Spot': Moody's Puts An Optimistic GDP Forecast Of 7.2% Amid Rising Inflation

UNESCO, IT Ministry Host Multi-Stakeholder Consultation On Safety, Ethics In AI

UNESCO, IT Ministry Host Multi-Stakeholder Consultation On Safety, Ethics In AI

How Buyers Gain From Realtors Leveraging Technology

How Buyers Gain From Realtors Leveraging Technology