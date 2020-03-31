Low government spends on social sector hurting the country; time to have a relook at priorities: Report

Mumbai: The Coronavirus outbreak that happened shows the cracks in the social sector, especially the healthcare sector, stated a report by SBI Ecowrap. The report stated the state governments will have to revise their budgets on the social sector, amid the outbreak, and the centre will have to support them.

SBI Ecowrap has appealed to the central government to spend and “not give misguided fiscal prudence”. The report clearly stated to escape from the current situation is possible through overbearing of fiscal policy. It stated, “Low spending on health and education and other social sectors is biting now and we have to take a hard look going forward as to what our priorities should be. The Centre must also support the States wholeheartedly in such an endeavour.”

The Covid-19 crisis will drive the state governments to have a massive revision in their state budgets. “The governments will have to step up expenditure, especially in the social sectors like health and sanitation, with a shortfall in tax collections. This will push the state fiscal deficit above 3 per cent in the coming year.”