L'Oréal CEO Says GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs Are Reshaping Skincare Demand

The growing popularity of GLP-1 weight-loss medicines is influencing beauty and skincare consumption, prompting L'Oréal to explore products addressing skin changes associated with rapid weight loss.

L'Oréal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus highlighted the trend during an investor call on Thursday following the company's financial results for the quarter ended Sept 30.

He described the increasing use of GLP-1 medicines as a significant development for the beauty industry, particularly skincare.

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L'Oréal Explores Skincare Products For GLP-1 Users

Hieronimus said the company's SkinCeuticals portfolio already includes products designed to complement GLP-1 treatments and address concerns such as skin sagging.

L'Oréal is also conducting separate studies involving GLP-1 users to assess skincare products.

Chief Innovation and Prospective Officer Delphine Viguier-Hovasse told Reuters that the company was studying this expanding consumer segment because of its growing global importance.

Other beauty companies, including Swiss skincare manufacturer Galderma and Brazilian cosmetics group Natura, are exploring similar opportunities, Reuters reported.

Rapid weight loss can cause facial volume loss and loose skin, changes popularly described as "Ozempic face".

GLP-1 medicines, including Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound, help regulate appetite and support weight reduction.

However, experts cited by Reuters clarified that these facial changes are associated with rapid weight loss rather than a direct effect of the medicines on the skin.

L'Oréal Reports 7.7% Sales Growth In Third Quarter

L'Oréal reported third-quarter 2026 sales of €11.56 billion, representing reported growth of 7.7%. Like-for-like sales increased 7.2% during the quarter.

For the first nine months of 2026, revenue reached €35.34 billion, up 7.7% on a reported basis, while like-for-like growth stood at 6.9%.

All four business divisions recorded growth during the nine-month period.

Professional Products registered 12.4% like-for-like growth, followed by Dermatological Beauty at 11.6%, L'Oréal Luxe at 5.7% and Consumer Products at 4.2%.

The company said skincare sales continued to accelerate, while fragrances and haircare remained important growth drivers.