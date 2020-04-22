Looking to diversify: Duroflex, MD Mathew Chandy

It is a difficult time for businesses, but it is also a good time for brand building. Understanding this opportunity, Duroflex is looking at ways and means to engage with communities and also taking time to mull over diversifying the business.

Speaking to Jescilia Karayamparambil of The Free Press Journal, MATHEW CHANDY, Sleep Evangelist, and Managing Director, Duroflex, said, “Our businesses are hit but we are financially a strong and resilient company. We have stood the test of time. We vow to keep ourselves resilient and as part of this we have decided to diversify.”

However, Chandy did not divulge any detail. “It will be too early to talk about it, " he stated. While this economic situation looms, Chandy and his team are exploring options not just to ease pressure on the medical team fighting COVID 19, but also exploring opportunities for the future.

Presently, Duroflex in partnership with Dozee are helping track heartbeat, respiration, sleep, and stress-recovery with medical-grade of 98.4 per cent accuracy.

Dozee is a contact-free health monitor that has a thin sensor sheet that goes below the mattress. “We have used Dozee to monitor more than 30 plus quarantine individuals. We have supplied this technology-enabled mattress to a few hospitals in Kerala and Karnataka.

Through this technology, the noncritical patients or quarantined individuals can be tested from remote locations, helping in reducing pressure on hospitals.” While Duroflex is extending help during this pandemic, it is also using this opportunity to learn and develop new products.