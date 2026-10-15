Logitech Begins Manufacturing In India, Plans To Expand Local Production And Exports

Logitech has established its first local manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana, complementing its existing technology development operations in Chennai | AI Generated Representational Image

Manesar, October 15, 2026: Global technology company Logitech has started manufacturing products in India, marking a significant step towards expanding its operations in the country. The company has set up a production facility in Manesar, adding to its existing research and development (R&D), software and hardware development operations in Chennai.

The move supports the ‘Make in India’ initiative and reflects Logitech’s plans to strengthen its manufacturing presence in the country. The company aims to gradually expand local production across its product portfolio, including personal workspace solutions, while also exploring opportunities to export products from India.

Manufacturing To Expand In Phases

Logitech’s Chief Supply Chain Operations Officer, Sree Chenincherry, said the Manesar facility would initially operate as an assembly line managed by a manufacturing partner. Once operations stabilise, the company plans to increase the use of locally sourced components and parts.

The expansion will take place in stages, with local sourcing being the first priority, followed by exports. The company will rely on the capabilities of its manufacturing partners to gradually increase production at the facility. This phased approach could help Logitech build a stronger supply chain in India while reducing its dependence on overseas production.

Keyboards And Webcams First In Line

Logitech will begin local manufacturing with some of its highest-volume products, including keyboards for different devices and webcams. The company eventually plans to extend manufacturing to its wider product portfolio.

However, customers should not expect immediate price reductions. Logitech has indicated that it does not foresee any significant changes in the prices of products sold in India for now, despite the start of local manufacturing.

India A Key Market For Logitech

“India is a strategically important market for Logitech. Establishing our first local Indian manufacturing footprint brings us one step closer to our Indian customers. We already have a significant presence here across R&D, channel and marketing support. Local assembly and production allow us to enhance operational agility, reduce turnaround times, build supply chain resilience and react faster to the rapidly evolving needs of businesses and everyday users in India,” Chenincherry said, according to Hindustan Times.

The company believes local production will help it respond more quickly to customer demand and improve its supply chain operations. With an existing development presence in Chennai and manufacturing now beginning in Manesar, India is becoming an increasingly important part of Logitech’s global operations.

Quality Standards To Remain Unchanged

Logitech’s Vice-President and General Manager of Personal Work Solutions, Delphine Donné, said the company would maintain the same quality standards across its products, regardless of where they are manufactured or which markets they serve.

She said the new facility in India had been designed to meet Logitech’s existing global standards, ensuring that locally manufactured products maintain the same quality as those produced elsewhere.

“India plays an important dual role for Logitech globally. It is a fast-growing market for personal work solutions and our Global Capability Center in Chennai supports the development of our design-led, software and AI-enabled hardware. Commencing local manufacturing underscores our commitment to the market and our customers here,” Donné said.

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Manufacturing Partner Remains Unnamed

Logitech has not disclosed the identity of its manufacturing partner in India, citing contractual obligations. However, the company confirmed that the arrangement was a new partnership.

The start of manufacturing in Manesar gives Logitech a local production base alongside its existing technology development operations in Chennai. Its plans to source components locally and eventually begin exports could further strengthen India’s position in the company’s global manufacturing network.

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