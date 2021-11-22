Logistics startup Pickrr expands footprints; opens four more fulfillment centers

Having clocked a massive growth of 3X in shipments volume during the festive season, Pickrr, a leading SaaS-based logistics startup, has announced the unveiling of four more fulfilment centers in Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, and Hyderabad, taking the total number to ten across the country.

The company plans to launch six more hubs in November and December 2021. Currently, Pickrr has its presence in Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Guwahati, and Hyderabad.

Standing by its commitment to express deliveries earlier, the company had introduced Pickrr Plus, an e-commerce fulfilment solution to help D2C brands and online businesses with their last-mile logistics needs.

All the fulfilment facilities of Pickrr provide tailor-made solutions, including using a warehouse management system with smart technology, smooth palletized in and outflow of bulk orders, customised packaging, refrigeration capability etc.

With the Pickrr Plus Fulfillment model, sellers can automate their orders, reduce inventory worries and deliver shipments to their customers within 24-48 hours.

This end-to-end solution infrastructure comes with the complete suite of demand forecasting engines, replenishment cycle, SKU placements to simplify inventory management, logistic operations etc., to help the brand offer a better seller experience at the lowest logistics cost.

An added advantage of Pickrr Plus is accessibility to Amazon Multi-Seller flex at most of its fulfilment centers.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Mangla, Co-Founder & CEO at Pickrr, said, ''Fulfilment facilities have become an important requirement for all online businesses which serve customers pan India. Our data has revealed that going closer to customers and reducing delivery speed to hours w.r.t days increases repeat purchase propensity for brands and eventually boost the NPS and brand image."

"During the festive sale period, we have demonstrated an upswing in faster turnaround time by more than 55% and return reductions by 12-16% to our Pickrr Plus customers. We will be launching six more facilities by the end of 2021, primarily in Tier 2 & 3 cities taking our customers closer to their customers.''

The firm commands a strong presence in the warehousing business with over 5,00,000 sq. ft. landscape with a capacity of 2.5 L deliveries per day. With an objective to do denser and closer to businesses, the company plans to start its fulfilment operations in cities like Indore, Surat, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kochi etc.

Having a robust base of 75K+ sellers onboard, the firm has seen shipping volume growth of approx—400% in the current financial year. The company delivers 3 million shipments per month, and with the opening of new centers, it aims to take this number much higher.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 02:21 PM IST