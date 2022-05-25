Logistics company Trackon launches international operations, expects Rs 100 cr revenue from new markets

The company plans to launch international operations in all major countries by the first quarter of FY23. /Logo |

Logistics and supply chain firm Trackon Couriers Pvt Ltd announced its plans to expand its operations by entering the global markets.

The logistics company, which said it handles over two lakh consignments every day, plans to launch its services from India to almost 69 countries.

Headquartered in Delhi, Trackon was founded by P K Anand, Dinesh Rautela, P K Singh, Y K Dabas in 2004, with initial operations limited to Delhi and Mumbai. However, the company has since grown exponentially serving 5,600 pin codes across the country with plans to expand its services to 10,000 pin codes over the next couple of years.

Chairman and MD P K Anand said, “With the launch of the international product, we want to transform Trackon into a global logistics company and become one of the most preferred logistics service providers. We are also looking at a strategic alliance where some of the mid level logistics companies will deliver the shipments abroad for Trackon and we deliver their inbound shipments across the country by leveraging our well-established network”.

Rajesh Kapase, the newly appointed chief executive officer at Trackon said, “We are looking at end-to-end tech integration with all the consolidators and the partners coming on board for our international expansion.”

The company's revenues grew from Rs 222 crore in FY 2021 to Rs 301 crore in FY 2022.

The company plans to launch international operations in all major countries by the first quarter of FY23. Over the next three years, it aims to add a minimum of Rs100 crores on the topline, it said.

The global logistics market is about $200Bn considering FY 20 research and is likely to grow exponentially to about $350+ Bn by FY26-27, as per industry research.