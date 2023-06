Lodha Announces 2,90,388 Equity Shares Under ESOP | Wikipedia

Lodha on Wednesday announced the allotment of 2,90,388 equity shares to employees under the Macrotech Developers Limited - Employee Stock Option Scheme 2021 & Macrotech Developers Limited - Employee Stock Option Scheme 2021- II, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 10 each.

Macrotech Developers Ltd Shares

The shares of Macrotech Developers Ltd on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 652, down by 4.06 percent.