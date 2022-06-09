Locus unveils order-to-delivery dispatch management platform

Locus’ real-world dispatch management solution helps enterprises seamlessly manage all stages of Last-Mile fulfillment on a single, integrated platform and transform these operations into strategic growth centers for their business, it said. /Logo |

Locus, a technology company solving Last-Mile logistics challenges, today announced the launch of its order-to-delivery dispatch management platform during the 2022 Gartner® Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ in Orlando, Florida.

Advanced optimization algorithms and intuitive workflow automation learn from previous outcomes to drive more efficient dispatch planning, scheduling, and routing, and increased visibility, capacity, and carrier management under an integrated API-ready solution help streamline logistics complexities, maximize operational efficiency, and improve end-user experiences. In turn, this helps strengthen brand reputation, sustain customer loyalty, and transform Last-Mile operations into strategic growth centers for business.

According to Gartner, “The increase in e-commerce operations required businesses to adapt to the pace of quickly changing customer demands to remain competitive. Many of the vendors have adjusted their applications to further support B2C and last-mile operations, providing customer engagement and other capabilities specific to last-mile operations like the use of external fleets.”

Locus is recognized as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling and Last-Mile Technologies1.

Nishith Rastogi, Founder and CEO of Locus said, “While many companies might see Last-Mile logistics as simply a means to an end, they might not realize that optimizing these efforts can actually contribute to the bottom line. From order capture to post-fulfillment, brands that strategically tap the right technology and processes at all stages are able to better service their customers and keep them coming back for more. As we seek to grow and adapt our solutions alongside our customers, our global Last-Mile optimization platform will be especially critical in unlocking the potential for better business like never before.”