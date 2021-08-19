LocoNav rolls out first-ever ESOP and equity buyback scheme worth $3 mn

Advertisement

LocoNav, a disruptive full-stack fleet-tech startup, today announced that it has earmarked $3 million for its first-ever ESOP and equity buyback scheme. This comes a month after LocoNav raised $37 million in Series B funding from Quiet Capital, Anthemis Group, Sequoia Capital India, Foundamental, RIT Capital Partners, Uncorrelated Ventures, Village Global, and other leading investors.

Co-Founders Shridhar Gupta and Vidit Jain, said, “This ESOP and equity buyback scheme is our way of showing gratitude, empowering them with wealth creation, and enabling collective ownership as the business scales across markets.”

The funds raised will add to LocoNav’s vision of democratizing fleet-tech across emerging and high-growth markets along with enabling strategic acquisitions.

As a full-stack and one-stop fleet-tech solutions platform, LocoNav is introducing India’s fleet management industry to SaaS offerings by leveraging data insights. The end-to-end product becomes deeply embedded in how fleet owners and operators run their business. The AI-based technology enhances fleet performance with customized recommendations that enables better decision-making including operational efficiencies, cost-savings, and driver and vehicle safety.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 04:06 PM IST