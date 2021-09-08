LocoNav appoints new leadership members on board

LocoNav, a disruptive full-stack fleet-tech startup, today announced the appointment of Samit Srivastava (ex-Jubilant Food Works, Jubilant Life Sciences, HealthKart, Perfetti Van Melle) as CEO - SaaS Global and Chief Business Officer, and Ashish Chawla (ex-OYO) as Head of Strategy.

In line with its aggressive expansion and strategic plans and post-successful Series B fundraising, LocoNav brings these industry experts on board to realize its vision of democratizing fleet-tech in emerging and high-growth markets, across the globe. The company also recently announced the appointment of Anjali Joshi, former Google VP-Product Management, to its Board of Directors.

On the appointments, Shridhar Gupta, Co-Founder, LocoNav said, “As we scale the business both organically and through strategic acquisitions, Samit’s incredible background and actionable insights will help us align the organization and drive the next phase of growth.”

“As we drive value for millions of fleet owners and operators, Ashish’s decade-long experience and credentials will be invaluable to us in propelling growth and driving aggressive scale across emerging markets,” said Co-Founder Vidit Jain.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 05:17 PM IST