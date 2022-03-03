LoanTap partners with ArkaFincap, MAS Financial Services for new digital lending models

Fintech digital lending platform, LoanTap has announced business collaborations with non-banking financial company (NBFC) - ArkaFincap Ltd. (Arka). Additionally, LoanTap has also partnered with RBI registered NBFC, MAS Financial Services Ltd. (MAS) in a co-lending model for the salaried and MSME segment.

The collaboration will allow LoanTap to utilise its technology and quick processes to tap into a larger customer base and enable loan disbursals through these partnerships, it said in a press statement.

Ashish Jain, CFO, LoanTap said,"These collaborations will allow LoanTap to reach out to a larger customer base and help these customers get access to our financial products and services. With these announcements, we will have six co-lending partnerships along with its own NBFC platform."

Gautam Sinha, Senior VP-Technology said, "LoanTap's technology platform 'LT-Flow' enables lenders to source, share risk (co-lend), underwrite, plug-in capital, and manage loans. With the help of LT FLoW, entities can easily start digital KYC, NACH, and agreement, along with AI-powered credit decisioning, thus seamlessly operate end to end digital lending. These collaborations are the step forward in that direction, wherein we are aiming at financial inclusion."

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:07 AM IST