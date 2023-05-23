 Lingerie platform Zivame reportedly hit by data breach, personal details of women customers up for sale: Report
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
From 49,000 in 2015, the number of cybercrime has skyrocketed by 28 times to cross the 14 lakh a year mark after 2021. Recently motorcycle maker Suzuki was forced to shut down production for a week after being hit by a cyber attack.

Days after the two-wheeler brand, cybercrooks have targeted popular online lingerie seller Zivame, and have reportedly stolen the perfonal details of 1.5 million customers.

Mostly women left vulnerable

  • Reports by India Today mention that the hackers are willing to sell the data including names, phone numbers and home addresses of customers for $500 in cryptocurrencies.

  • Most of the users whose data has been stolen from the popular online platform are women, who are now facing a threat to their privacy.

  • The cybercriminals behind the data heist can reportedly be approached via Telegram, where they are selling information which isn't available publicly.

Have been hitting digital platforms for months

  • They also share a sample of data for 1,500 users, and are the same hackers who have previously hit LinkedIn and Rentomojo.

  • Zivame hasn't said anything about the reported data breach, even though netizens have raised an alarm about private data being sold online.

