Lingerie platform Zivame reportedly hit by data breach, personal details of women customers up for sale: Report

From 49,000 in 2015, the number of cybercrime has skyrocketed by 28 times to cross the 14 lakh a year mark after 2021. Recently motorcycle maker Suzuki was forced to shut down production for a week after being hit by a cyber attack.

Days after the two-wheeler brand, cybercrooks have targeted popular online lingerie seller Zivame, and have reportedly stolen the perfonal details of 1.5 million customers.

Mostly women left vulnerable

Reports by India Today mention that the hackers are willing to sell the data including names, phone numbers and home addresses of customers for $500 in cryptocurrencies.

Most of the users whose data has been stolen from the popular online platform are women, who are now facing a threat to their privacy.

The cybercriminals behind the data heist can reportedly be approached via Telegram, where they are selling information which isn't available publicly.

Have been hitting digital platforms for months

They also share a sample of data for 1,500 users, and are the same hackers who have previously hit LinkedIn and Rentomojo.

Zivame hasn't said anything about the reported data breach, even though netizens have raised an alarm about private data being sold online.