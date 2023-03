Photo Credit: Pixabay

According to a regulatory filing, chemical firm Linde has bought an 18.29 per cent stake in FP Solar Shakti Private Limited for Rs 4,78,79,989.65.

It has bought 16,50,465 shares in the solar power firm, for a face value of Rs 10, and a Rs 19 premium.