LIC, SBI, BoB to reduce stake to sub-10% in UTI AMC by Dec ‘20

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Friday directed three public sector financial institutions -- LIC, SBI and Bank of Baroda -- to dilute their stakes to below 10 per cent in UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) by December next year.

In the case of non-compliance with directions, the shareholding and voting rights of these entities in UTI AMC and UTI Trustee in excess of 9.99 per cent and corporate benefits will be frozen till the time they comply with the orders.

UTI AMC is promoted by four public sector financial institutions as sponsors -- State Bank of India (SBI), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) -- with each of them presently holding 18.24 per cent stake in the fund house, while private equity firm T Rowe Price International holds 26 per cent stake in UTI AMC.

Sebi observed that LIC, SBI and BoB are the sponsors of LIC Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund and Baroda Mutual Fund, respectively, and they also hold more than 10 per cent stake each in these mutual funds.

In addition, LIC, SBI and BoB are also sponsors of UTI AMC and hold more than 10 per cent stake individually in the AMC and trustee company of UTIMF.

"The noticees (LIC, SBI and BoB) are sponsors of more than one mutual fund and hold more than 10 per cent shareholding in more than one AMC and trustee company and, hence, are not in compliance with the requirements of ...the MF regulations," Sebi said in an order.

Sebi amended the mutual fund regulations in March 2018, wherein a shareholder or a sponsor owning at least 10 per cent stake in an AMC is not allowed to have 10 per cent or more stake in another mutual fund house operating in the country.