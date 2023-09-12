LIC Reduces Stake In Dr Reddy's Laboratories From 9.68% To 7.63% management | Image: LIC (Representative)

Life Insurance Corporation of India on Tuesday informed through an exchange filing that the Corporation’s shareholding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited has diluted from 1,61,44,983 to 1,27,20,873 Equity Shares, decreasing its shareholding from 9.681 percent to 7.628 percent of the paid-up capital of the said Company.

The company in the regulatory filing said that the holding decreased from 9.681 percent to 7.628 percent, a decrease of 2.053 percent during the period from March 10, 2023 to September 11, 2023 at an average cost of Rs 5705.43

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is a pharmaceutical company which offers a portfolio of products and services, including Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APls), Custom Pharmaceutical services (CPS), generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations.

Life Insurance Corporation of India shares

The shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India on Tuesday at 3:30pm closed at Rs 659, down by 2.95 percent.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd shares

The shares of LIC on closed at Rs 5,693, up by 1.41 percent.

