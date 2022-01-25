LIC posts profit after tax of Rs 1,437 cr during Apr-Sept

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a profit after tax of Rs 1,437 crore for the first half of the financial year 2021-22 as compared with Rs 6.14 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's new business premium growth rate stood at 554.1 per cent in H1FY22, as against 394.76 per cent during the corresponding period of the preceding financial year, LIC said.

LIC's overall total net premiums increased Rs 1,679 crore to Rs 1.86 lakh crore during April-September 2021, as compared to Rs 1.84 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

The company reported a rise of Rs 17,404 crore in overall premiums and income from investments surged to Rs 3.35 lakh crore in the April-September 2021 period.

The company added that it has reported an increase of Rs 7,262 crore in the total premium to Rs 1.13 lakh crore for individual life (non-linked).

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 06:53 PM IST