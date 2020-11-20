LIC launches Atma Nirbhar Agents New Business Digital Application

Life Insurance Corporation of India launched its first Digital Application, “ANANDA”, an acronym for Atma Nirbhar Agents New Business Digital Application, recently.

The Digital application is a tool for the on boarding process to get the Life Insurance policy through a Paperless module with the help of the Agent / Intermediary. It is built on paperless KYC process using Aadhaar based e-authentication of the Life Proposed.

ANANDA is a first of its kind in the Indian Life Insurance industry with LIC of India pioneering the process through its in-house IT enabled systems. This tool has been brought out at the right time, to enable and empower the Marketing force of LIC to face the current challenges and propel insurance selling to a higher level. With social distancing being the new normal, prospective customers can avail the facility of taking a New Life Insurance Policy in the comfort of their homes/offices without having to meet the Agent / Intermediary in person, thereby throwing a new level of opportunity in the purchase of Life Insurance policy.

The event was marked with the release of an e-training video for the Agents, depicting the salient features of the application and the process from introduction to completion of a Life Insurance policy.

The launch had generated tremendous enthusiasm among the Marketing Officials and Intermediaries of LIC of India. The first Life Insurance policy under the Paperless Digital application was issued by the Chairman which was followed by issue of New policies across the Zones of the Corporation.

Chairman of LIC of India said that ANANDA will mark a new chapter in realising the Dreams of its Marketing Intermediaries to use Digital Applications as a Marketing instrument.

The launch was done by M R Kumar, Chairman, LIC of India through Video Conferencing, in the presence of the Managing Directors, T C Suseel Kumar, Mukesh Kumar Gupta, Raj Kumar and other Senior Officials of the Corporation.