LIC IPO to be delayed; may be launched mid-May when markets calm down: Report

The mega initial public offer of LICE may be launched mid-May according to news reports. Amid uncertainties around the Ukraine conflict which is reflected in the stock markets, the Centre has decided to put on hold its LIC IPO decision for some time and wait for the financial market to stabilize.

The LIC IPO will now happen only in the next financial year. However, any further delay could will require additional regulatory requirements, News18.com, citing sources.

LIC's published embedded value will be valid for the IPO until May as per rules, Bloomberg said. A delay beyond May would mean LIC would have to recalculate the embedded value, based on the lateste financials, the report said.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 03:01 PM IST