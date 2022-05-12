LIC IPO: Share allotment likely today: Here's how to check status online

Bidders in LIC IPO will be allocated shares on May 12, and the insurance behemoth will be listed on stock exchanges on May 17, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.

Those who have applied can check for allotment status on the links given below:

Check for the allotment status on the official BSE website--bseindia.com, bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at KFin Tech website-https://kcas.kfintech.com/ipostatusInvestors.

To allotment status on BSE website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Life Insurance Corporation of India Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit submit

How to check on online portal of KFin Technologies

You can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Private Limited (https://kcas.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

Go to the web portal of KFin Technologies Private Limited

Click on the 'LIC IPO' tab, given separately

You may have to select LIC IPO in either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

For security purposes, fill the captcha accurately

Hit submit

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 09:41 AM IST