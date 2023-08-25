LIC India Acquires Additional 2% Shares in Tata Chemicals | File photo

Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired an additional 2 per cent stake in Tata Chemicals increasing its holding to 9.177 per cent, the company announced on Friday through an exchange filing.

The company's share increased from 7.123 per cent representing 1,81,45,978 shares to 9.177 per cent representing 2,33,78,890 shares at an average price of Rs 999.35.

The acquisition by LIC India was for investment purposes.

Incorporated in 1939, Tata Chemicals Limited manufactures and exports basic chemistry and specialty products. It has a market cap of Rs 25,768.60 crore.

LIC acquires shares in Jio Financial Services

The Life Insurance Corporation of India on Monday acquired 6.660 per cent shares in Jio Financial Services through the demerger action by Reliance Industries. The cost of acquisition was at 4.68 per cent of the pre-demerged cost of Reliance Industries limited.

LIC shares

The shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India on Friday closed at Rs 648.35, down by 1.09 per cent.

