e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessLIC cuts it stake in Bajaj Auto to raise Rs 2300 cr

LIC cuts it stake in Bajaj Auto to raise Rs 2300 cr

The insurer holds stakes in major corporations such as Reliance Industries and ITC among others.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
The Reserve Bank is the second-largest holder of government debt. / Representative image |
Follow us on

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) holds shares worth more than Rs 9 lakh crore to add to its financial strength. It boasts of stocks of corporate giants such as Reliance Industries, ITC and L&T, among others on its portfolio. To raise Rs 2300 crore, the LIC has sold its 2 per cent stake in Bajaj Auto via 56.6 lakh shares.

The share sale to cut down its holding in the auto giant, was conducted by LIC between November 4, 2022 and November 16, 2022. The stocks were sold at a price of Rs 4,069 each.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Global gold prices hit by US Fed’s aggression on interest rates, here’s why that happened

Global gold prices hit by US Fed’s aggression on interest rates, here’s why that happened

SC slams Big Bazaar owner Future group for stalling arbitration with Amazon

SC slams Big Bazaar owner Future group for stalling arbitration with Amazon

Is Twitter shutting down? Engineer warns of outage if Elon Musk turns off microservices

Is Twitter shutting down? Engineer warns of outage if Elon Musk turns off microservices

BNP Paribas settles case over violation of foreign investment rules with SEBI

BNP Paribas settles case over violation of foreign investment rules with SEBI

Nykaa parent gets Rs 299 cr investment from Canada-based fund

Nykaa parent gets Rs 299 cr investment from Canada-based fund