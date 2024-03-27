 LG Group To Invest Over $74 Billion Into Future Tech By 2028
IANSUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 10:01 AM IST
Representative Image | Korean Herald

LG Group said on Wednesday it will invest 100 trillion won ($74.4 billion) in South Korea by 2028 to sharpen future technologies and seek new growth drivers.

Unveiled at the group's annual shareholders meeting in Seoul, the long- and mid-term investment plan places an emphasis on advancing future technologies, including artificial intelligence, bio and clean tech, and pivotal business sectors, such as battery technology, auto parts, and next-generation displays, according to LG Group.

The company said some 55 percent of the planned investment will be allocated to research and development (R&D) initiatives aimed at establishing South Korea as a premier hub for innovation in key materials and manufacturing processes, including the development of smart factories.

"We will closely monitor the changes in the industries around us and create a solid business structure that can perform under any circumstances by strengthening the intrinsic competitiveness of the entire business," LG Chairman Koo Kwang-mo was quoted as saying. LG Corp., the holding company of LG Group, posted 7.4 trillion won in sales and 1.6 trillion won in operating profit last year. 

