 LG Electronics India's Shares Decline 5% After Reporting A 27.3% Fall In Net Profit To ₹389.43 Crore
LG Electronics India reported a 27.3 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 389.43 crore in the September quarter of FY26.The company, which was listed on October 14, had a net profit of Rs 535.70 crore during the July-September period a year ago, the company said.Revenue from operations was almost flat at Rs 6,174.02 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Shares of LG Electronics India declined more than 5 per cent on Friday after the appliance and consumer electronics maker reported a 27.3 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 389.43 crore in the September quarter of FY26.The scrip of the company decreased 5.3 per cent to Rs 1,585.40 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, it fell 4.97 per cent to Rs 1,590 per piece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).The 30-share benchmark index Sensex fell by 212.50 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 84,266.17 in the morning trade. The broader NSE Nifty dropped 28.25 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 25,850.90.

On Thursday, LG Electronics India reported a 27.3 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 389.43 crore in the September quarter of FY26.The company, which was listed on October 14, had a net profit of Rs 535.70 crore during the July-September period a year ago, the company said.Its revenue from operations was almost flat at Rs 6,174.02 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was Rs 6,113.88 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, it added. 

